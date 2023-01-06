Cwm LLC Acquires 49,340 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2,516.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $201.15 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.70 and a 200 day moving average of $206.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

