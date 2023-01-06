Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $50.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

