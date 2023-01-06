Cwm LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after buying an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

CSX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

