Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $309.70 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $563.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

