Dai 24-Hour Volume Reaches $114.13 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.74 billion and approximately $114.13 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003074 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.
About Dai
Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,736,030,545 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.
Dai Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars.
