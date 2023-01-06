DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0451 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $813.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00110038 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00200264 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,885,852 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

