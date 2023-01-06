Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE DDF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 14,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,361. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
