Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DDF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 14,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,361. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.