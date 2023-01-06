DeltaFi Trading Up 180.6% Over Last 7 Days (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 180.6% higher against the dollar. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $239,444.20 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00452007 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.89 or 0.01737072 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.87 or 0.30880708 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

