Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 6,100

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 6,100 ($73.49) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,600 ($67.47) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Panmure Gordon raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.59) to GBX 7,000 ($84.34) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,505.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $67.83 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. NEXT has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $68.30.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

