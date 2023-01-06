Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $46.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4 %

Citigroup stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.