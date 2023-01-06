Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.16

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 114782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.26) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($31.38) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.00) to €25.00 ($26.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €26.40 ($28.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

