Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.16

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 114782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.26) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($31.38) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.00) to €25.00 ($26.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €26.40 ($28.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.
Deutsche Telekom Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
Featured Stories
