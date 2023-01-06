DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Shares Up 11%

Shares of DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. 650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDCCF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.50 ($10.11) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank cut DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.98) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on DIC Asset from €20.50 ($21.81) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

DIC Asset Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

