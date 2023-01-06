DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $125.04 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

