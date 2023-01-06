DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
NYSE:DKS opened at $125.04 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
