Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading Up 2.4%

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Rating)’s share price were up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 3,393,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,161,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.