DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.85. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 55,997 shares changing hands.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

