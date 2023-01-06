Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) were down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$45.04 and last traded at C$45.48. Approximately 22,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 24,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Docebo from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.17.

Docebo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

