DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

