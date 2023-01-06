DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $11.48 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

