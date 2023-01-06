Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dun & Bradstreet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dun & Bradstreet’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dun & Bradstreet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

NYSE:DNB opened at $12.53 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713,247 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,694,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

