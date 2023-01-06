dYdX (DYDX) One Day Volume Reaches $40.79 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00007190 BTC on exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $67.50 million and approximately $40.79 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00450184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.38 or 0.01688097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,181.32 or 0.30756152 BTC.

About dYdX

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.