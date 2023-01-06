Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 355 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE DCI opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,118 shares of company stock worth $1,705,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

