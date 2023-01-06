Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 3,805 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 197.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

