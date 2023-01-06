Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $634,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.05. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

