Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.40 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

