Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

SNA stock opened at $230.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $245.56.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $950,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

