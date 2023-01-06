Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.