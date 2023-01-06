Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $10.18 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

