eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, eCash has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $468.02 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,944.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00596523 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00252169 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040307 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,272,554,673,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
