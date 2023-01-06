Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Edgewell Personal Care’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

