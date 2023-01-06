Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.96

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.96 and traded as low as $31.20. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 1,130 shares traded.

Emclaire Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.57%.

Emclaire Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emclaire Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 78,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emclaire Financial

(Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.