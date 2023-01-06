Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $12.33 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $148,646.04 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000227 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003871 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,991,253 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

