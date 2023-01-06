Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

