Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Baker Hughes’ FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKR. Barclays dropped their price target on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

BKR opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

