Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $74.95 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00006877 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $74.95 million and approximately $770,345.86 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,924.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00446717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00924553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00115279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00597082 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00252615 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,397,718 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.