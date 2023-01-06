ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $34.18. 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92.

