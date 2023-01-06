Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Shares Down 1.8%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 17,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 62,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Investment Property, and Other segments.

