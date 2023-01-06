EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Up 8.4%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.84. 421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

EVE Trading Up 8.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.92% of EVE as of its most recent SEC filing.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

