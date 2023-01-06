Evmos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.89 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Evmos has a market cap of $135.26 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 57.6% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

