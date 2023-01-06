Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Down 3.7%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.89 and last traded at $46.50. 39,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,448,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

