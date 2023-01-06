Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Cowen

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $122.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $101.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $130.95.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

