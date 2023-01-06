FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $393.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

