Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,109 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.02. 21,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.