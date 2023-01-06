Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $305,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.57. 40,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.86 and its 200 day moving average is $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.