Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Forward Air in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forward Air’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $102.35 on Friday. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $118.36. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.74.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,165,000 after purchasing an additional 113,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

