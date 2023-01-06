Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Raised to $115.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $164.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $409.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.