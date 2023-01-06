FutureFuel Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

FutureFuel stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 138,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

FF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

