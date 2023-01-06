FY2023 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $76.23 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $2,003,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 45.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.