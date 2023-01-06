FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Increased by Analyst (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.64 million.

