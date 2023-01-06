FY2023 EPS Estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SGIOY stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

