Gas (GAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.50 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Gas has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $119.34 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00011917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
